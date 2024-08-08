Papa John's (PZZA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Papa John's (PZZA) reported revenue of $507.89 million, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $518.86 million, representing a surprise of -2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Papa John's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable sales growth - System-wide North America restaurants : -1.9% compared to the -1.7% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -1.9% compared to the -1.7% average estimate based on six analysts. Comparable sales growth - North America franchised restaurants : -3.4% compared to the -1.8% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -3.4% compared to the -1.8% average estimate based on six analysts. Comparable sales growth - Domestic company-owned restaurants : -4.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -1.3%.

: -4.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -1.3%. Number of Restaurants - System-wide : 5,883 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5,891.

: 5,883 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5,891. Number of Restaurants - Franchised North America : 2,910 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,919.

: 2,910 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,919. Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees : $34.41 million versus $35.03 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $34.41 million versus $35.03 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurants : $173.21 million compared to the $177.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

: $173.21 million compared to the $177.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues : $62.38 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $59.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

: $62.38 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $59.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%. Revenues- International revenues : $39.70 million versus $41.59 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.

: $39.70 million versus $41.59 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change. Revenues- North America commissary revenues : $198.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $203.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

: $198.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $203.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Revenues- International revenues- Commissary sales : $16.13 million compared to the $27.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year.

: $16.13 million compared to the $27.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year. Revenues- International revenues- Franchise royalties and fees : $12.14 million compared to the $12.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

Shares of Papa John's have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

