Papa John's (PZZA) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John's (PZZA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $543.94 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Papa John's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees' stands at $36.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurants' will likely reach $183.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $66.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- International revenues' to reach $45.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +44.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable sales growth - Domestic company-owned restaurants' should come in at -1.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Restaurants - System-wide' should arrive at 5,925. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,733 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Restaurants - Franchised North America' will reach 2,912. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,864.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Restaurants - Total North America' at 3,444. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,384.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Restaurants - International' will reach 2,481. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,349.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Restaurants - International Franchised' will reach 2,366. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,349.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of Restaurants - Domestic Company Owned' of 625. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 520 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Restaurants - Total Franchised' reaching 5,280. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,213.



Shares of Papa John's have demonstrated returns of -8.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change.

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

