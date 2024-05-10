Papa John's (PZZA) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down

Papa John’s International, Inc. PZZA recorded mixed first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.



Following the results, the company’s shares fell 6.8% during trading hours on May 9. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as the company cited sales pressure in the short term due to the persistent challenging macroeconomic conditions and a decline in consumer confidence. For 2024, the company anticipates North America comps to be flat to down low single digits.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During the fiscal first quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 67 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. The company reported an adjusted EPS of 68 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Papa John's International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Papa John's International, Inc. Quote

Quarterly revenues of $513.9 million missed the consensus mark of $546 million. The top line declined 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. The downside was primarily driven by lower contributions in the North American commissary segment owing to lower transaction volumes and commodity price declines.

Global Restaurant Sales & Comps

In the fiscal first quarter, total comparable sales declined 2% year over year compared with a 1.3% fall reported in the prior year quarter. We projected the metric to decline 4% year over year.



Domestic company-owned restaurant comps in the quarter under review declined 3% year over year against 3.4% growth reported in the year-ago quarter. We projected the metric to fall 5.5% year over year.



At North America franchised restaurants, comps fell 1.5% year over compared with a 0.8% decline reported in the year-ago quarter. Comps growth at North America restaurants declined 1.8% year over year.



Comps at international restaurants were down 2.6% year over year compared with a 5.8% fall reported in the prior-year quarter. During the fiscal first quarter, total global system-wide restaurant sales declined 0.9% year over year against a 2% rise reported in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Highlights

Adjusted operating income in the fiscal fourth quarter totaled $43.2 million compared with $39.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Equity forfeitures, savings in local marketing and improved margins in Domestic company-owned restaurants and North America commissary segments primarily drove the increase. However, this was partially offset by the impact of the U.K. franchisee acquisition, higher depreciation costs related to the acquisition and technology investments and lower North America comparable sales.



During the quarter under review, total costs and expenses amounted to $480.2 million compared with $489.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $505.9 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $27.8 million compared with $40.6 million as of Dec 31, 2023. At the end of the fiscal first quarter, the long-term debt net totaled $761.3 million compared with $757.4 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2023.



As of Mar 31, 2024, inventories were $38.1 million compared with $36.1 million on Dec 31, 2023. Free cash flow (as of Mar 31, 2024) totaled ($1.1) million against $22.4 million reported in the prior-year period.

Unit Developments

Papa John’s opened eight net new restaurants in North America during the fiscal first quarter. As of Mar 31, the company had a global restaurant count of 5,914, with operations in 49 countries and territories worldwide.

Zacks Rank

Papa John’s currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Retail-Wholesale Releases

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to robust total system sales growth and new unit contribution.

During the quarter, YUMC reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line moved up 2.9% from 69 cents reported a year ago.



Quarterly revenues of $2.96 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $2.94 billion. The top line inched up 1% on a year-over-year basis. Excluding foreign currency translation, revenues increased 7% year over year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG released stellar first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the company reported benefits from enhanced throughput and effective marketing initiatives like Braised Beef Barbacoa and Chicken Al Pastor, leading to strong sales and transaction growth. The company stated that the momentum continued into April.



During the quarter, CMG reported adjusted EPS of $13.37, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.63. The bottom line increased 27.3% from $10.50 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $2.7 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $2.68 billion by 1%. The top line rose 14.1% on a year-over-year basis on the back of strong comparable restaurant sales growth and new restaurant openings.



McDonald's Corporation MCD posted mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, MCD reported McDonald's reported adjusted EPS of $2.70, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71. EPS increased 2% year over year.

Quarterly net revenues of $6,169 million beat the consensus mark of $6,168 million. The top line rose 5% year over year.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.