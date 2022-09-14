Papa John's (PZZA) Falls 37% in a Year: What's Hurting it?

Are you still holding shares of Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA and waiting for a miracle to take the stock higher in the near term? If yes, then you might lose more money as chances are very slim that the stock, which has lost its value by 37.1% in the past year, will take a U-turn in the near term. In the same period, the Zacks Restaurant industry declined 11.9%. Let’s delve deeper and analyze the factors that are hurting this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company.

Primary Concerns

The decline in comps is hurting the company’s performance. Papa John’s comps declined in second-quarter fiscal 2022, after strong performances in the preceding ten quarters. In the fiscal second quarter, total comparable sales fell 1.4% year over year against a 9% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.

Domestic company-owned restaurant comps in the quarter under review declined 1.5% year over year against a rise of 5.6% reported in the year-ago quarter. Comps at international restaurants were down 8% year over year against growth of 21.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.

During the fiscal second quarter, total global system-wide restaurant sales growth came in at 2.6% year over year compared with a 12.2% rise reported in the prior-year quarter.

On the other hand, the company, like other industry players, has been facing significant supply chain challenges and inflation across most commodities and categories. This resulted in cost pressures in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, including costs related to strategic staffing initiatives.

New hiring, referral and appreciation bonuses also added to the woes. Challenging macro environments, including softening economic conditions (in the U.K.) and accelerating commodity costs and labor inflation hurt the company. It anticipates the headwinds to persist into the second half of 2022.

Maintaining liquidity has become a herculean task since the outbreak of coronavirus. As of Jun 26, 2022, the company’s long-term debt came in at $536.4 million compared with $$528.1 million on Mar 27, 2022. Its debt to capitalization at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022 came in at 173.8%, up from 162.2% reported in the previous quarter.

The company ended the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $52.7 million (compared with $80.7 million in the previous quarter), which may not be enough to manage the high debt level.



Growth Projections

The company’s earnings in 2022 are likely to witness a decline of 13.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has witnessed a downward revision of 9.5% to $3.04. However, in 2022, revenues are likely to witness growth of 2.1% year over year.

