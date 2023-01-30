Papa John's (PZZA) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Papa John's said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the most recent share price of $89.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.87%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.86, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.87%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.16% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Papa John's Int'l is $97.10. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.16% from its latest reported closing price of $89.78.

The projected annual revenue for Papa John's Int'l is $2,230MM, an increase of 5.95%. The projected annual EPS is $3.41, an increase of 78.07%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Papa John's Int'l. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PZZA is 0.2358%, a decrease of 10.7971%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 45,889K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,366,743 shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company.

Starboard Value holds 2,759,360 shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 1,617,137 shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254,445 shares, representing an increase of 22.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,448,946 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371,691 shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 20.52% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,020,378 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031,479 shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 13.72% over the last quarter.

Papa John`s International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Papa John's International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third largest pizza delivery company with 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020.

