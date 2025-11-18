Markets
Papa John's Promotes Ravi Thanawala To CFO And President, North America

November 18, 2025

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) on Tuesday announced that Ravi Thanawala, formerly Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, International, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and President, North America. In this role, Thanawala will oversee the company's North American business, including restaurant operations, development strategies, and financial management.

Joe Sieve, Chief Restaurant and Global Development Officer, is departing the company.

Chris Lyn-Sue has been promoted to Senior Vice President, General Manager of International from Senior Vice President, Head of International Markets. Both Thanawala and Lyn-Sue will report directly to CEO Todd Penegor, with changes effective immediately.

Thanawala joined Papa John's as CFO in 2023 and was promoted to CFO and EVP, International in 2024. He also served as Interim CEO from March to August 2024. Under his leadership, Papa John's recently achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of positive International comparable sales, with sequential improvement each quarter.

