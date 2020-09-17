Papa John's Plans To Open New Global Headquarters In Atlanta Area

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) said Thursday that it plans to open a new global headquarters in the Metro Atlanta, GA region. However IT, supply chain, and legal teams will remain in the Louisville, KY headquarters.

The company also maintains a headquarters office outside of London, UK, where its international operations are managed.

The company said it is currently in discussions with a number of potential office locations throughout the Metro Atlanta area and expects to complete the selection process by the end of 2020.

The company expects to complete the opening of the new Atlanta location and related organizational changes by the summer of 2021. It does not affect its company-owned or franchised stores or its nationwide network of quality control centers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.