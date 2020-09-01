Papa John's Pizza To Feature DOLE Pineapple Tidbits

(RTTNews) - Papa John's has partnered with Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. as its supplier for pineapple.

"At Papa John's we believe that pineapple belongs on pizza," says Paul Fabre, SVP of Product Innovation at Papa John's. "Partnering with Dole makes sense because there is nothing more important or vital to our business and to earning our customers' trust than providing high-quality food. This starts with how we source our ingredients, including DOLE pineapple, which brings a rich sweetness to our pies."

Papa John's Super Hawaiian Pizza offers a taste of the tropics, loaded with sweet, juicy DOLE Pineapple tidbits, julienne-cut Canadian bacon, hickory-smoked bacon, a three-cheese blend, and real cheese made from mozzarella on Papa John's signature sauce and original fresh, never-frozen six-ingredient dough.

Papa John's was also the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu in April of 2016, including preservatives such as BHA and BHT, flavor enhancer MSG, cellulose and partially hydrogenated oils, and high fructose corn syrup.

