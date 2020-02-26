Markets
Papa John's Issues FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) said, for 2020, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $1.35 to $1.55. North America comparable sales are expected to rise in a range of 2.5% to 5.0%; and international comparable sales are projected to rise in a range of 1.5% to 4.0%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.53. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.37 compared to $0.18, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.32, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter revenues increased 5.0% to $417.51 million. Excluding the impact of refranchising 46 domestic restaurants and a quality control center in Mexico in 2019, revenues increased 8.0%. System-wide North America comparable sales were up 3.5%, while International comparable sales rose 2.4% for the fourth quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $405.31 million for the quarter.

