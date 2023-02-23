Markets
PZZA

Papa John's International Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

February 23, 2023 — 07:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International (PZZA) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $23.514 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $24.623 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Papa John's International reported adjusted earnings of $24.920 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $526.234 million from $528.885 million last year.

Papa John's International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $23.514 Mln. vs. $24.623 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $526.234 Mln vs. $528.885 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PZZA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.