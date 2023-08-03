News & Insights

Papa John's International Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

August 03, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International (PZZA) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.768 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $25.433 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Papa John's International reported adjusted earnings of $19.288 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $514.530 million from $522.665 million last year.

Papa John's International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $17.768 Mln. vs. $25.433 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $514.530 Mln vs. $522.665 Mln last year.

