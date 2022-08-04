Papa John's International Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Papa John's International (PZZA):

Earnings: $25.43 million in Q2 vs. $32.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.70 in Q2 vs. -$2.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Papa John's International reported adjusted earnings of $26.40 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Revenue: $522.66 million in Q2 vs. $515.00 million in the same period last year.

