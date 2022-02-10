Papa John's International (PZZA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.19, changing hands as low as $115.83 per share. Papa John's International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PZZA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PZZA's low point in its 52 week range is $78.41 per share, with $140.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.95.

