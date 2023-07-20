Papa John's International (PZZA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.93, changing hands as high as $80.06 per share. Papa John's International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PZZA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PZZA's low point in its 52 week range is $66.74 per share, with $97.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.97.

