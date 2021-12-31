Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Papa John's International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$165m ÷ (US$890m - US$318m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Papa John's International has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 9.0%.

NasdaqGS:PZZA Return on Capital Employed December 31st 2021

In the above chart we have measured Papa John's International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Papa John's International here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Papa John's International, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 41% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Papa John's International's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 36% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 29%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On Papa John's International's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Papa John's International. Furthermore the stock has climbed 66% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Papa John's International does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Papa John's International that you might be interested in.

