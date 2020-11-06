Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PZZA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that PZZA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.28, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZZA was $82.28, representing a -19.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.25 and a 188.2% increase over the 52 week low of $28.55.

PZZA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). PZZA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports PZZA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 22.76%, compared to an industry average of -14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PZZA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.