Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PZZA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 55.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $140.01, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZZA was $140.01, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.68 and a 83.02% increase over the 52 week low of $76.50.

PZZA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). PZZA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.41. Zacks Investment Research reports PZZA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 123.93%, compared to an industry average of 28.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pzza Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PZZA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PZZA as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EATZ with an decrease of -4.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PZZA at 5.62%.

