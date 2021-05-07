Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PZZA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that PZZA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $100.89, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZZA was $100.89, representing a -8.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.33 and a 41.4% increase over the 52 week low of $71.35.

PZZA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). PZZA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports PZZA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.17%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.

