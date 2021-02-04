Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PZZA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that PZZA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZZA was $99.86, representing a -7.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.36 and a 249.77% increase over the 52 week low of $28.55.

PZZA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). PZZA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports PZZA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.32%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

