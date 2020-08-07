Dividends
Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PZZA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that PZZA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.14, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZZA was $99.14, representing a -0.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.52 and a 247.25% increase over the 52 week low of $28.55.

PZZA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). PZZA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports PZZA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.76%, compared to an industry average of -15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PZZA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PZZA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PZZA as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
  • First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYC with an increase of 63.44% over the last 100 days. PEJ has the highest percent weighting of PZZA at 3.4%.

