Papa John's International Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $41.81 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $15.86 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Papa John's International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $14.00 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $506.81 million from $522.81 million last year.

Papa John's International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $41.81 Mln. vs. $15.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $506.81 Mln vs. $522.81 Mln last year.

