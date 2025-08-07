Papa John's International Inc Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $9.67 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $12.53 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Papa John's International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $13.52 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $529.16 million from $507.89 million last year.

Papa John's International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.67 Mln. vs. $12.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $529.16 Mln vs. $507.89 Mln last year.

