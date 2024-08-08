Papa John's International Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $12.243 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $17.768 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Papa John's International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $20.083 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $507.894 million from $514.530 million last year.

Papa John's International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $12.243 Mln. vs. $17.768 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $507.894 Mln vs. $514.530 Mln last year.

