Papa John's International Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.64 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $22.38 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Papa John's International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $22.01 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $513.92 million from $527.05 million last year.

Papa John's International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14.64 Mln. vs. $22.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $513.92 Mln vs. $527.05 Mln last year.

