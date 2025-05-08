Papa John's International Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9.03 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $14.64 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Papa John's International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $11.81 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $518.31 million from $513.92 million last year.

Papa John's International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.03 Mln. vs. $14.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $518.31 Mln vs. $513.92 Mln last year.

