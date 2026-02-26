Papa John's International Inc Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.83 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $14.63 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Papa John's International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $11.25 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.1% to $498.18 million from $530.77 million last year.

Papa John's International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

