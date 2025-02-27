PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $PZZA Reports Quarterly Earnings

PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL ($PZZA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, beating estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $530,770,000, beating estimates of $526,314,012 by $4,455,988.
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,368,392 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,199,859
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,345,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,268,104
- COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC removed 696,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,536,616
- FIL LTD removed 668,853 shares (-62.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,469,792
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 603,650 shares (+117.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,791,905
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 449,870 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,476,160
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 448,161 shares (+1209.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,405,972
