Papa John's International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PZZA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.97, changing hands as high as $55.87 per share. Papa John's International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PZZA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PZZA's low point in its 52 week range is $28.55 per share, with $70.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.57.

