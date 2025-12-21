Papa John's International (BIT:1PZZA) Price Target Increased by 10.02% to 43.73

The average one-year price target for Papa John's International (BIT:1PZZA) has been revised to €43.73 / share. This is an increase of 10.02% from the prior estimate of €39.75 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €35.31 to a high of €56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.20% from the latest reported closing price of €36.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Papa John's International. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PZZA is 0.12%, an increase of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 43,754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,950K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PZZA by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,666K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PZZA by 76.62% over the last quarter.

Irth Capital Management holds 1,629K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,628K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PZZA by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,615K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PZZA by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.