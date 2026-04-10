Papa John's International (BIT:1PZZA) Price Target Decreased by 14.94% to 34.70

The average one-year price target for Papa John's International (BIT:1PZZA) has been revised to €34.70 / share. This is a decrease of 14.94% from the prior estimate of €40.79 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €27.44 to a high of €55.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.77% from the latest reported closing price of €29.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Papa John's International. This is an decrease of 258 owner(s) or 48.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PZZA is 0.09%, an increase of 28.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.73% to 34,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 1,947K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares , representing an increase of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PZZA by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,658K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PZZA by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Irth Capital Management holds 1,629K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,551K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,666K shares , representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PZZA by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 1,137K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 23.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PZZA by 4.61% over the last quarter.

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