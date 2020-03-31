Papa John’s Grows Sales Through COVID-19 Challenges

Papa John's (NASDAQ: PZZA) on Tuesday told investors that sales in most of its global markets, including the U.S., are humming along right now despite major consumer demand shifts from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Revenue rose 3% globally through late February and was up 2.3% in the three months ended March 29, a period that includes widespread restaurant closures in North America.

Image source: Getty Images.

In a press release, executives noted that social distancing efforts have disrupted sales by canceling large gatherings and sporting events that typically support pizza demand. But this slump has been offset by surging demand for pizza delivered to homes. "Our international and domestic businesses have performed well, as customers and communities rely on us and others in the food delivery industry," CEO Rob Lynch said.

Despite the generally strong results, Papa John's withdrew its 2020 outlook, citing uncertainties around store closures and the path that the coronavirus outbreak ultimately takes. Roughly 350 of its over 2,100 international franchised stores are currently closed, for example, principally in Ireland, Peru, and the Philippines. Investors will get a more detailed look at sales and earnings trends when the company posts its official first-quarter results in early May.

10 stocks we like better than Papa John's International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Papa John's International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.