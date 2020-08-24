Papa John's Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia Now At $6

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) said Papa John's new Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia is now offered for just $6 until October 25. The Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia is crafted from Papa John's never-frozen original dough and comes loaded with grilled chicken and onions, held together by melty signature cheese, plus a three-cheese blend, all drenched in the saucey goodness of buttermilk-ranch and a tangy, fiery buffalo sauce.

The company said its customers can order the new Papadia by phone, PapaJohns.com, the Papa John's app, Facebook, Apple TV or by asking Alexa.

