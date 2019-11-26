Papa John's Former CEO Says the Company Has Been Mismanaged Since He Left. Its Stock Says Otherwise.

Since leaving Papa John’s, John Schnatter has been selling his shares of the company. The stock has since gained about 29% since his departure.

John Schnatter thinks his former company’s pizza has gotten worse. The stock has gained about 29% since his departure.

Papa John Schnatter thinks his former company’s pizza has gotten worse—and he’s tried 40 Papa John’s “pizzas” in the last month to prove it.

The former Papa John’s International chief executive is back in the spotlight after he made several colorful comments in an interview with WDRB News in Kentucky. Earlier today, clips of Schnatter touting how many Papa John’s pizzas he claims to have eaten topped Twitter’s trending list.

“Every possible thing you can do wrong to mismanage this company, they’re doing,” Schnatter said. Papa John’s (ticker: PZZA) did not return a request for comment.

https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/1199167890370510848?s=20

Schnatter stepped down as CEO in 2017 following criticism for blaming national anthem protests in the NFL for declining viewership, leading to lower sales for his chain. He stepped down as chairman of Papa John’s in 2018 after another controversy related to his use of a racial slur in a conference call.

Since then, Schnatter has been selling his shares of the company. He recently owned 4.8 million shares in a personal account. His wife M. Annette Schnatter owns 31,391 shares as of Oct. 31.

Despite Schnatter taking several swings at management, the company’s shares were mostly flat Tuesday afternoon. Papa John’s stock has gained about 55% in 2019 and 19% in the trailing one-year period.

Schnatter went after CEO Rob Lynch’s apparent lack of experience in the interview. “He has never been a CEO,” Schnatter said of Lynch, according to WDRB. “He has no pizza experience. He has never been in the pizza category. He doesn’t really know quality. Probably most important, he doesn’t have a passion for people.”

Lynch, who previously served as president of Arby’s, was appointed on August 28. At the time, Stifel’s Chris O’Cull felt Lynch’s turnaround and marketing experience could help the company turn things around. The stock has since gained about 28%.

At $61.72, Papa John’s stock trades at a pricey 43.6 times forward earnings, according to Bloomberg. By comparison, the restaurant components of the S&P 500 index trade at 21.8 times forward earnings.

Earlier this month, MKM Partners‘ Brett Levy lowered his rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy, noting the stock’s strong run this year and present valuation.

“We are fans of the efforts and direction the company is moving, but believe as heavy lifting exists,” Levy wrote.

As for Schnatter, he had a cryptic message for his former company. “Stay tuned,” he said. “The day of reckoning will come. The record will be straight.”

Whatever that means.

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.