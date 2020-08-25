Papa John's Demand Spike Extends Into August

Papa John's International's (NASDAQ: PZZA) business is still enjoying a strong sales lift from pandemic-related consumer shopping changes. The pizza delivery specialist said on Tuesday that comparable-stores sales were up 24% from late July through Aug. 23. That result marked only a slight deceleration in its U.S. market compared to the prior month while the international segment sped up.

Management described the global surge as an outgrowth of the chain's popular new menu introductions, along with its latest improvements to the ordering and delivery services.

As opposed to simply a pandemic-fueled jump, that factor implies persistent gains even as the COVID-19 threat lessens over the coming quarters. "As we have added customers throughout 2020," CEO Rob Lynch said in a press release, "our customer satisfaction and brand affinity scores also continue rising."

Image source: Getty Images.

Papa John's will need to rely on that improving shopper affinity as it faces intensifying competition from fast-food and casual-dining restaurants and from delivery focused peers like Domino's Pizza. All these rivals are fighting to establish and maintain market share in the context of quickly shifting consumer trends. At least through late August, Papa John's seems to be holding its own in that challenging selling environment.

10 stocks we like better than Papa John's International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Papa John's International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.