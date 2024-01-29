Papa Johns COO Amanda Clark To Quit

(RTTNews) - Fast food chain, Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA), Monday announced that its Chief Operating Officer Amanda Clark will resign effective March 1, to join as CEO of an unnamed company in the franchise industry.

The company said it is in search for a replacement from both internal and external.

Prior to the COO position, Clark served as the Chief Development Officer of Papa Johns, the company stated.

In the pre-market activity, Papa Johns' stock is trading at $76.36, down 0.10 percent on the Nasdaq.

