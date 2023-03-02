Markets
PZZA

Papa John's Chair Jeffrey Smith Resigns; PZZA To Repurchase 2.17 Mln Shares From Starboard Value

March 02, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA), a pizza restaurant chain, said on Thursday that Jeffrey Smith, Chair of Papa John's Board, and CEO of Starboard Value LP, has resigned with effect from March 1.

Subsequently, Papa John's has appointed its director, Christopher Coleman, as new independent Chair of the Board, with immediate effect.

In addition, the pizza chain has inked a deal to repurchase its 2.176 million shares from Starboard, for $82.52 per share. The price represents a discount of around 4 percent to the closing price of Papa John's stock on March 1.

Post transaction, Starboard will own 582,432 shares, representing around two percent of Papa John's shares.

The pizza company will fund the repurchase drive with cash on hand and funds available under its revolving credit facility. The repurchase will be completed under the company's existing share repurchase authorization.

With this repurchase from Starboard, Papa John's will have spent over $410 million on share repurchases, buying back more than 10 percent of its shares since 2020.

Coleman said, "..This agreement provided us with a unique opportunity to repurchase a meaningful number of outstanding shares while reducing any potential overhang from an expected Starboard sale."

Starboard, led by Jeff Smith, had invested in Papa John's when pizza provider was moving in a challenging period.

