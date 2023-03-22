Markets
PZZA

Papa John's CFO Ann Gugino To Resign - Quick Facts

March 22, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) announced that Ann Gugino will step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer effective March 22, 2023. The company appointed Chris Collins to the position of principal financial and accounting officer, on an interim basis.

Chris Collins currently serves as Vice President, Treasury and Tax and has been with the company since April 2021. Prior to joining the company, he served as the VP, Treasury at Signet Jewelers from 2019 until 2020. Prior to 2019, he held several financial leadership roles with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

