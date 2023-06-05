Papa John's Buys DFSI's Restaurants In UK

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA), a pizza restaurant chain, said on Monday that it has acquired restaurants, from the M25 division of Drake Food Service International or DFSI in the UK, for an undisclosed sum.

Amanda Clark, Chief International and Development Officer of Papa Johns, said: "The U.K. is important within our international footprint with the largest number of stores outside of North America, strong brand awareness with consumers and potential for long-term growth as we still have tremendous whitespace in the market…"

The newly acquired restaurant portfolio will consist of 91 locations across London and other parts of the UK.

Post transaction, around 1,000 staff members of DFSI M25 will become employees of PZZA.

Meanwhile, DFSI will continue to hold its master franchise rights for Papa Johns in Spain, Portugal, Chile, and Central America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.