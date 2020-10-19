Papa John's Brings Back Double Cheeseburger Pizza, Unveils New Papadia

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) is bringing back the brand's cult-favorite Double Cheeseburger Pizza for just $12. The world's third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,300 restaurants has also launched the new Double Cheeseburger Papadia for $6.

The company is treating their Papa Rewards members to a coveted sneak peek starting today at select locations. For a limited time, from October 19 - 25, the Double Cheeseburger Pizza and Double Cheeseburger Papadia will be available exclusively for Papa Rewards members.

Both items will become available to the wider public beginning October 26 through December 27.

The Double Cheeseburger Pizza and Double Cheeseburger Papadia feature a huge portion of seasoned beef, melty cheese, zesty pickles and signature burger sauce, all held together by Papa John's fresh, never-frozen, six-ingredient dough.

The popular fan-favorite Double Cheeseburger Pizza was originally launched in 2015.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.