Papa John's Appoints Ravi Thanawala As CFO

June 26, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) said on Monday that it has appointed Ravi Thanawala as its new Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 24. He will replace Ann Gugino, who had stepped down as CFO on March 22.

Chris Collins, who has been serving as Interim Principal Financial and Accounting Officer and finance team leader following the departure of Gugino, will resume his role as VP of Tax and Treasury.

Thanawala has spent seven years at Nike, Inc. where he most recently served as CFO of Nike North America division.

