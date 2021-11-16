Papa John Founder Schnatter Comments On Company's Rebranding Efforts

(RTTNews) - In response to the announcement from Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) that the company is modifying its brand and store layout, founder and former Chairman and CEO Papa John Schnatter said that the company's change to the brand logo is misplaced. Instead of being obsessed with Papa John and irrelevant changes to the brand logo, the company should become obsessed once again with making quality Papa John's pizza consistently.

The founder said,"Try as they may, they can't have Papa Johns without Papa John."

The founder also noted that his criticism of company management over the past three years has rested largely on their refusal to admit they were wrong about the false media narrative about him and his legacy, and their failure to maintain a commitment to the principles on which they built the company brand, including consistent product quality with every single pizza made.

