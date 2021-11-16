Markets
PZZA

Papa John Founder Schnatter Comments On Company's Rebranding Efforts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - In response to the announcement from Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) that the company is modifying its brand and store layout, founder and former Chairman and CEO Papa John Schnatter said that the company's change to the brand logo is misplaced. Instead of being obsessed with Papa John and irrelevant changes to the brand logo, the company should become obsessed once again with making quality Papa John's pizza consistently.

The founder said,"Try as they may, they can't have Papa Johns without Papa John."

The founder also noted that his criticism of company management over the past three years has rested largely on their refusal to admit they were wrong about the false media narrative about him and his legacy, and their failure to maintain a commitment to the principles on which they built the company brand, including consistent product quality with every single pizza made.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PZZA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular