$PANW stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PANW stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $247,301,679 of trading volume.

$PANW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PANW:

$PANW insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 100 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 100 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 2,516,729 shares for an estimated $462,950,458 .

. LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $66,568,213 .

. NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 168,000 shares for an estimated $65,081,831 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,648,465

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,400,951 .

. WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,706 shares for an estimated $999,657 .

. DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $975,600

JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $279,704 .

. APARNA BAWA sold 250 shares for an estimated $100,003

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PANW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,102 institutional investors add shares of $PANW stock to their portfolio, and 801 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PANW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PANW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PANW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PANW in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/18/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/21/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PANW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PANW forecast page.

$PANW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PANW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PANW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $425.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $425.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Catherine Trebnick from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $425.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Yun Kim from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $385.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Joel Fishbein from Truist Financial set a target price of $425.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Peter Levine from Evercore ISI set a target price of $455.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $425.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $450.0 on 10/22/2024

You can track data on $PANW on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.