$PANW stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PANW stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $579,840,322 of trading volume.

$PANW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PANW:

$PANW insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 134 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 134 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 2,435,143 shares for an estimated $432,927,626 .

. NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 917,828 shares for an estimated $191,352,046 .

. LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 521,255 shares for an estimated $104,232,508 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,648,465

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,400,951 .

. DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,725,600 .

. WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,706 shares for an estimated $999,657 .

. JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $410,316 .

. APARNA BAWA sold 250 shares for an estimated $100,003

$PANW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,203 institutional investors add shares of $PANW stock to their portfolio, and 762 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PANW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PANW in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Zelman issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/18/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

