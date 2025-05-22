$PANW stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PANW stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $579,840,322 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PANW:
$PANW Insider Trading Activity
$PANW insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 134 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 134 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 2,435,143 shares for an estimated $432,927,626.
- NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 917,828 shares for an estimated $191,352,046.
- LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 521,255 shares for an estimated $104,232,508.
- CARL M. ESCHENBACH sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,648,465
- MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,400,951.
- DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,725,600.
- WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,706 shares for an estimated $999,657.
- JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $410,316.
- APARNA BAWA sold 250 shares for an estimated $100,003
$PANW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,203 institutional investors add shares of $PANW stock to their portfolio, and 762 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 5,729,773 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $977,728,464
- FMR LLC added 5,076,225 shares (+128.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $866,207,033
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,782,023 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $645,364,404
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,366,535 shares (+48.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $403,825,532
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,688,432 shares (+77.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $288,114,036
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,674,866 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,799,134
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,541,637 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $263,064,937
$PANW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PANW in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Zelman issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/18/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025
