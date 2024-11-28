News & Insights

Pantoro Limited Sees Increased Stake by L1 Capital

November 28, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Pantoro Limited, boosting its voting power from 5.55% to 6.66%. This change reflects a strategic move in the substantial holder’s interest in Pantoro’s 6.45 billion issued shares. Such shifts in shareholding dynamics could indicate potential strategic developments within the company.

