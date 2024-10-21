News & Insights

Pantoro Limited Sees Increase in Substantial Holding

October 21, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Pantoro Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holding, with L1 Capital Pty Ltd now holding a 9.27% voting power, up from a previous 6.66%. This change highlights the evolving interest and stake alterations within the company’s shareholder base, capturing attention from investors keen on the dynamics of company control.

