Pantoro Limited Secures Shareholder Nod for Securities Issue

Pantoro Limited has announced an update to a previous statement, confirming shareholder approval for a proposed issue of securities. The company, listed on the ASX under the code PNR, is preparing to issue securities that will be quoted on the ASX following the approval. This step is part of Pantoro’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules as they move forward with their capital-raising efforts.

