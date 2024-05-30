News & Insights

Stocks

Pantoro Limited Secures Shareholder Nod for Securities Issue

May 30, 2024 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Pantoro Limited has announced an update to a previous statement, confirming shareholder approval for a proposed issue of securities. The company, listed on the ASX under the code PNR, is preparing to issue securities that will be quoted on the ASX following the approval. This step is part of Pantoro’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules as they move forward with their capital-raising efforts.

For further insights into AU:PNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.