Pantoro Limited Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.
Pantoro Limited has announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting outcomes underscore investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This positive result is likely to influence investor sentiment favorably in the stock market.
