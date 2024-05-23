Pantoro Limited Clarifies Trading and Capital Plans

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Pantoro Limited has addressed the ASX’s inquiries about its Securities Trading Policy, detailing the approval process for a board member’s share sale and outlining the steps taken for a potential capital raising. The company provided justification for the timing of the share sale and the decision not to consider itself in a blackout period during the transaction, with an emphasis on compliance with its Trading and Shareholding Policies.

