Pantoro Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

October 28, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Pantoro Limited (AU:PNR) has released an update.

Pantoro Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 27, 2024, at The Park Business Centre in West Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, as their votes are crucial for the matters on the agenda. The meeting will determine key resolutions impacting the company’s future direction.

