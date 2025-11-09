Pantoro Gold (PNTOF) Price Target Increased by 105.22% to 4.27

The average one-year price target for Pantoro Gold (OTCPK:PNTOF) has been revised to $4.27 / share. This is an increase of 105.22% from the prior estimate of $2.08 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.20 to a high of $5.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,831.27% from the latest reported closing price of $0.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pantoro Gold. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 52.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNTOF is 0.09%, an increase of 26.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.79% to 31,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 12,496K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,236K shares , representing a decrease of 13.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTOF by 4.85% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 12,026K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,751K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,091K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTOF by 22.62% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,064K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

